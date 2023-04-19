A new monthly Vet-To-Vet Cafe hosted by Wentworth Hospice and Langdon Place of Dover will resume for the first time since COVID on Tuesday, May 2, at Langdon Place of Dover, 60 Middle Road.
Veterans from World War II, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan wars are welcome to participate. Current veterans serving are also welcome to attend.
Prior to the COVID shutdown, the Vet-To-Vet Cafe grew to 25 veterans monthly from four wars. Fourteen vets participated in the first Vet-To-Vet Cafe at Langdon Place of Dover in October 2019.
The Cafe, run by veterans, will be held monthly at Langdon Place of Dover on the last Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. and is open to all vets both wartime and peacetime. It will offer a safe social environment for vets to gather, decompress and meet other veterans.
Future Cafes will include guest speakers talking about topics of interest to veterans, discussions about veteran challenges, VA concerns, resource help and will include ceremonies honoring veterans’ service.
Peter Nawrocki, a hospice volunteer with Journey Song and volunteer veteran coordinator, will be the veteran host.
The Cafe is conducted under the umbrella of “We Honor Veterans,” a program that provides care and honors those who have served. The program was initially conceived for hospice groups to honor veterans so no veteran is alone at the end of his/her life.
To attend future Vet-To-Vet Cafes or for more information, call 603-743-4110, ext. 224.