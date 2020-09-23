The Service CU Impact Foundation, a non-profit charity arm of Service Credit Union, raised nearly $250,000 in its inaugural Annual Charity Golf Classic to benefit military families and veterans.
The foundation is partnering with the Robert Irvine Foundation, whose mission supports service members, veterans and their family members who serve alongside them through health and wellness programs. A portion of the money raised will be directed to New Hampshire-based veterans charities.
The Robert Irvine Foundation’s grants program has benefited the USO-Metro, Valor Service Dogs, Warrior Reunion Foundation, Gary Sinise Foundation, TAPS-Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation and IM Able, among other organizations and individuals in need.