DOVER — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., participated in the presentation of the Bronze Star to the family of Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class George “Doc” Riordan at City Hall in Dover. He was a Dover native who was killed in action while serving in Vietnam as a medical specialist in the U.S. Navy.
The medal was presented to Riordan’s brother, Martin Riordan, and his siblings. Shaheen and her staff worked closely with the Riordan family as well as his fellow servicemen to obtain this medal from the secretary of the Navy in 2021.
“Doc’s life was one of exceptional service, heroism and sacrifice. The Marines who served alongside Doc are still touched by the ultimate sacrifice made by the 19-year-old medic in Vietnam 50 years ago. To patriots like Doc, we owe not only a debt of gratitude but also a sacred promise to honor their strength of spirit,” said Shaheen. “There are few things that give me more pride than helping veterans obtain the medals they earned while serving. When I learned of Doc’s incredible heroism, I knew it was paramount that we honor him posthumously through the Bronze Star. After working with Doc’s family for years to recognize his heroic acts, today’s ceremony marked a momentous occasion to officially cement Doc’s legacy in the history books.”