PORTSMOUTH NAVAL SHIPYARD, Maine — The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard successfully delivered the USS Santa Fe submarine back to the fleet Feb. 25 following an extensive 18-month repair period.
Santa Fe and her crew of 16 officers and 127 enlisted personnel arrived at the shipyard on Aug. 15, 2019. Project Superintendent Gabe Griego, along with the project team and Ship’s Force, collaborated on the project.
“This was a challenging availability,” said Griego. “The pandemic struck about six months after Santa Fe was put into Dry Dock 1. In order to keep construction of the Dry Dock 1 super flood basin on schedule, Santa Fe had to undock on time. The project team, Ship’s Force, and PNS workforce showed up and worked together as a team to accomplish this goal, and continued their efforts to get us where we are today.”
“It’s incredibly significant that the shipyard was able to work through the COVID environment and maintain schedule,” said Capt. Garrett Burkholder, program manager for in-service attack submarines. “(This delivery) is a testament to our shipyards and the resiliency of our workforce that they get through those challenges every single day.”
Moored at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii, Santa Fe is one of the remaining 29 Los Angeles-class submarines in service, including one Moored Training Ship, of the original 62.
“The Santa Fe team showed true grit and tenacity to reach the end game of this availability,” said Capt. Michael Oberdorf, shipyard commander.
“The team worked tenaciously through sea trials and delivered Santa Fe back to the fleet knowing every submarine is vital to protecting U.S. interests worldwide. I’m proud of this workforce, as their quality work protects those who put themselves in harm’s way for the greater good.”