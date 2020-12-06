MANCHESTER — Moments after a memorial wreath was placed into the Merrimack River Sunday afternoon in remembrance of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, Jim Covatis played taps on his bugle.
The 72-year-old veteran who took part in combat tours in Vietnam as a Marine has done the honor for the past six years.
“It is something that has changed the course of our history that date Dec. 7, 1941,” the Manchester man said. “If guys like me don’t show up and do this and show our honor and respect, how are the little ones even going to know what this is all about?”
Covatis felt great seeing several young families attend the city’s annual Pearl Harbor event at Arms Park. The ceremony drew several dozen people the day after the region’s first nor’easter.
The day marks the 79th anniversary of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor by the Empire of Japan, which led to America’s entry into World War II. President Franklin D. Roosevelt famously called it, “a date which will live in infamy.”
The servicemen were going about their duties when the attack happened, said retired U.S. Army Maj. Dan Beliveau, commander of the Manchester Veterans Council.
“They were preparing to change shifts, eating breakfast and attending religious services,” he said. “No one was prepared for what would happen next.”
He read the names of the nine Granite State servicemen (five sailors, one Marine, two soldiers and one airman) killed in the attack, who were among the 2,335 military personnel who died that day.
“It is important for us to continue this tradition of remembering those who gave their all so we can continue to enjoy the freedoms we very so often take for granted,” Beliveau said. “To fail in this could be the beginning of a downward spiral of our culture and civilization as we know it.”
Anabel Moreno-Mendez, the city’s community engagement manager, read a proclamation by Mayor Joyce Craig.
Moreno-Mendez and Sandra Morin then tossed a memorial wreath into the river. The ceremony included a 21-gun salute.
“With my dad being a veteran, it really hits home,” Morin said. “As we have less and less of these guys left you’ve got to really come out for them.”
Bill Morin, chaplain of the Manchester American Legion Sweeney Post 2, offered several prayers during the ceremony.
“Lord, set right which is wrong and bring together what is divided that we may live under one glorious flag with charity toward all and malice toward none,” he prayed.