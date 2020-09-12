With the country about to commemorate National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Friday, some New Hampshire veterans and political leaders are asking why the POW/MIA flag was removed from atop the White House earlier this year.
“Why would they do this?” asked Bob Jones, president of Northeast POW-MIA Network, which for 33 years has held a weekly vigil in Meredith to remember American service members who were taken prisoner or missing in action.
Jones learned Thursday that the black POW/MIA flag was removed from atop the White House in June. “I’m so angry now, I’m just beside myself,” he said Friday.
Jones has been a supporter of President Donald Trump, but he said, “Nobody messes with the POW flag.”
“Who in hell does he think he is?”
On Thursday, Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., sent a letter to the president, urging him to reconsider his decision to move the flag.
Last year, the three senators were co-sponsors of bipartisan legislation requiring the POW/MIA flag to be flown year-round at prominent federal buildings, cemeteries and memorials — including the White House. President Trump signed that bill into law on Nov. 7, 2019.
“It has come to our attention that this decision to abruptly move the POW/MIA flag from atop the White House to an area that is apparently not visible to the public may violate federal law and does not appropriately honor the service and sacrifices of American prisoners of war, missing service members and their families,” the senators wrote in their Sept. 10 letter.
A 20-second White House video posted on June 18 shows uniformed service members raising the American and POW/MIA flags on a flagpole in a tree-lined grove under the heading: “Under President Trump, the POW/MIA flag flies 24/7 at the White House.”
In New Hampshire, a state law requires that the POW/MIA flag be displayed “above” the State House, all state facilities, national guard armories and other state-owned military facilities “whenever the flag of the United States is flown until all questions concerning the fate of America’s POWs and MIAs are sufficiently resolved.” At the State House, it flies on the same pole and below the American flag.
Under the new federal law, the POW/MIA flag is to fly on “all days on which the flag of the United States is displayed,” and it must be displayed “in a manner designed to ensure visibility to the public.”
The designated locations are: the White House, Capitol, the Korean War, Vietnam Veterans and World War II memorials, national cemeteries, military installations, post offices and VA medical centers, as well as buildings housing the offices of the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Veterans Affairs and director of the Selective Service System.
Previously, federal law required the POW/MIA flag to be flown at V.A. medical centers and at war memorials whenever the American flag was displayed, and at other federal places on six designated days, including Armed Forces Day and Veterans Day.
Asked why the flag was moved, Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, said, “President Trump dedicated a POW/MIA memorial site earlier this year on the White House grounds to forever remember our heroic service members who were prisoners of war or missing in action. The President selected a site on the Southwest corner of the South Lawn for this prominent and sacred memorial, which is visible to all those who visit the White House, that features the POW/MIA flag.”
Hassan said Congress worked on a bipartisan basis to pass the flag law “so that we can all remember and pay tribute to Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action.”
“These service members have sacrificed enormously for our country, and their families continue to face heartbreaking uncertainty,” Hassan said Friday in an email. “The White House should reverse its relocation of the POW/MIA Flag and display it alongside the American Flag, as our bipartisan law intended.”
Bruce Garry, an Army veteran from Moultonborough, said he wishes last year’s bill had required the POW/MIA flag to be flown below the American flag at the White House, just as it does at the State House here. A member of many veterans groups, he serves on the State Veterans Advisory Committee.
“If we can require it on all State Flag Poles here in New Hampshire 24/7/365, why can’t the Federal Government do the same?” Garry said in an email. “I am very happy to hear President Trump had a permanent POW/MIA memorial installed at the White House, but it would be great if they flew the POW/MIA flag at both locations.”
Gus Dante from Rolling Thunder, which for years sponsored an annual motorcycle ride into Washington, D.C., to raise awareness of POW/MIA issues, recently asked supporters to contact the president and their elected officials, asking them to return the flag to the top of the White House.
When the president delivered his nomination acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House, Dante wrote on social media, “Did anyone notice how the American flag was only flying without the POW/MIA flag??” The flag was “quietly removed” on Flag Day, he said. “Why this was done, and precisely who made that decision is still a mystery despite repeated requests.”
“It defies common sense” that the president authorized this action, Dante wrote. “This action was taken during an unprecedented national and international turmoil — the COVID-19 pandemic, racial protest, civil disorder and increased crime,” he wrote on Aug. 29. “Officials may have decided it unwise for any flag other than Old Glory to be displayed visibly at the White House.”
The flag controversy comes after a week of media reports about disparaging comments Trump made about fallen service members and top military leaders — reports the president has denied.
The Northeast POW/MIA Network holds its vigil in Meredith’s Hesky Park every Thursday and on National POW/MIA Day, on Friday, Sept. 18. Regardless of the weather, veterans have faithfully shown up for what is believed to be the nation’s longest continuous POW/MIA observance.
“Let us not forget is the code we live by,” Jones said. “Those who care are always there.”
Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., who sponsored the House version of the POW/MIA flag bill in 2019, said in a statement:
“All federal properties should follow the letter and spirit of the law and ensure that the POW/MIA flag is visible to all in order to communicate a clear message of our unwavering support and commitment to our nation’s heroes and their families. “That message is this: you are not forgotten.”
But Jones, who served in the Vietnam War as a Navy medic, worries that people are starting to forget about the Americans left unaccounted for so long ago. He wonders what the president was thinking when he moved the flag.
“Does he think no one cares anymore?” he asked. “No one cares about the families? No one cares about those still missing?”
“Ask the families if that’s not an issue.”
Reuters contributed to this report.