U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen shakes hands with Dwight A. Smith Jr., to whom she presented a Congressional Gold Medal in recognition of his late father’s service in the Merchant Marine during World War II.

 By John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

TILTON – Capt. Dwight A. Smith’s maritime accomplishments during World War II were celebrated Wednesday at the New Hampshire Veterans Home, where his son and namesake is a resident.