Southeast New Hampshire Habitat for Humanity kicked off the 4th annual Rotarians Raise the Roof build in celebration of Veterans Day on Friday in Farmington.
SENH Habitat has joined forces with the Rotary Club of Portsmouth and Team Rubicon on this NH veteran family build.
The Rotary Club of Portsmouth’s William Cash Fund provided $5,000 in grant funding to purchase building materials for this project in addition to volunteering on Veterans Day.
SENH Habitat officially broke ground in August on this property at 35 Richards Way, which was donated by Candid Arcidy.
The team has been working hard on this veteran build alongside the family, volunteers, corporate sponsors, and supporters alike.
The home is for Frank (Mikey) Galloway, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, who proudly served as an Intel Analyst from 2009-2014.
Galloway spent most of his time in the service stationed in Southeast Asia. For two years, he was a part of a humanitarian assistance mission aboard the USNS Mercy hospital ship.
Many organizations have contributed, including the Rotary, Team Rubicon, Timberland, Norm Vetter Foundations, T.W. Excavating, Northwestern Mutual, Market Square Architects and the University of New Hampshire and more.
Veterans Build is Habitat for Humanity’s national initiative to provide housing solutions and volunteer opportunities to U.S. veterans, military service members and their families.