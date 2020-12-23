A study this month of veterans hospitalized for COVID-19 found that the first 10 days after hospitalization are the most dangerous for patients, with a 40% to 60% higher risk of death or readmission compared with similar patients treated for pneumonia or heart failure.
A research team from the University of Michigan and Veterans Administration (VA) Ann Arbor Healthcare System compared outcomes for 2,179 veterans hospitalized for COVID-19 and discharged from 132 VA hospitals from March 1 to July 1 with nearly 5,300 similar patients hospitalized for non–COVID-19 pneumonia and heart failure during the same period.
All but 5% of the patients were male, and half were black, both of which represent groups at high risk of severe COVID-19. Overall, 18.5% of COVID-19 patients died during their hospital stay.
The researchers found a 43% higher risk of readmission or death for patients with COVID-19 in the first 10 days after discharge compared with similar patients with non–COVID-19 pneumonia and a 62% higher risk compared with similar patients with heart failure.
Overall, 9% of discharged VA COVID-19 patients died and 20% required readmission — most often for COVID-19 complications and sepsis, or an extreme reaction to infection — in the 60 days after hospital discharge.
“The study suggests a need for special vigilance in the first days after discharge,” lead author John P. Donnelly, PhD, said in a University of Michigan news release.
“Unfortunately, this is yet more evidence that COVID-19 is not ‘one and done,’” coauthor Theodore J. Iwashyna, MD, PhD, said in the news release.
“For many patients, COVID-19 seems to set off cascades of problems that are every bit as serious as those we see in other diseases. But too little of our health care response — and too little research— is designed to help these patients as they continue for days, weeks, even months to recover from COVID-19.”
The study authors advocate for better discharge plan design, communication, and post-hospital care.