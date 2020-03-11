The Department of Veterans Affairs has for decades unlawfully turned away thousands of veterans with other-than-honorable discharges, rendering some veterans needing help, according to a study released last Thursday.
Systemic misunderstanding of the law within the VA about which veterans it should care for — and which should be denied services — has triggered improper mass denial of care since 1980, the Veterans Legal Clinic at Harvard Law School said in the study.
The discharges — given for misconduct that can range from drug use to insubordination but that is not proved in court — are colloquially known as “bad paper.”
Experts and advocates have called for the VA to properly assess eligibility shown to save lives. Veterans outside the VA system kill themselves at a higher rate than veterans who received recent VA care, the agency has said, and mental health care for veterans with bad paper can lower the risk of suicide, the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found last year.
The VA declined to say whether it unlawfully denied care to veterans, and could not produce numbers for how many eligibility decisions it has made involving bad paper. The legal clinic estimated the number was around 100,000.
It is impossible to know how many veterans the VA has turned away without evaluations, said Dana Montalto, an attorney for the law clinic and co-author of the report.
Generally, other-than-honorable discharges make it less likely that veterans will qualify for VA services. But the agency is required by law to accept applications, look for mitigating circumstances that could grant them services, issue written decisions and provide appeal information.
It didn’t happen that way for Dwayne Smith, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served as an engineer equipment operator in Afghanistan in 2009. He returned with post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injuries, and his best friend died in his sleep days after they came home.
“That was one thing that changed me,” Smith, 31, told The Washington Post. His standing in his unit suffered, culminating in an unauthorized absence as he went home to visit his mother, who was dying of cancer, he said.
Senior leaders offered him a way out as his enlistment neared its end: Take an other-than-honorable discharge or risk a dishonorable discharge later. He saw it as a plea bargain to be with his mother, and in 2012, he left the Marine Corps with bad paper.
Months later, Smith drifted to the VA in search of help. A worker at the Brockton VA outside Boston looked over his discharge paperwork and sent him away without documenting his visit, he said, with further denials over two years.
“I was supposed to be able to turn to them,” Smith, now an athletic trainer for children, said of the VA.
His experience is emblematic of the struggles of many of the half-million veterans issued other-than-honorable discharges since 1980, when certain eligibility requirements began to apply, said Montalto.
Many veterans are given a verbal denial. Some are told incorrectly that the only solution is to go to the Pentagon to try to get their discharge upgraded.
“VA has done more outreach to other-than-honorable former service members in the last few years than ever before,” VA press secretary Christina Mandreucci said on March 4. This work includes a call center launched in December to contact vets who left the military in the past year, including those with bad paper. The VA also sent 444,487 letters to veterans with bad paper describing some mental health benefits granted in 2017.
However, the VA pulled those veterans’ home addresses from Pentagon records — information that could be outdated. The result: 2,580 veterans with other-than-honorable discharges received care at the VA in 2018, the agency said in a blog post last year, one day after a report out of Seattle said a veteran had been denied care.
“That is horrifically low by any measure,” said Kris Goldsmith, associate director for policy and government affairs at Vietnam Veterans of America. “It shows how unserious VA’s leadership is in getting these guys and gals into the system.” In one case, according to the study, a Vietnam veteran who left with bad paper suffered from untreated post-traumatic stress disorder for 50 years after he was incorrectly told he was ineligible for VA care. An attorney working on his case helped him win the benefits he earned, the report said.
Much of the confusion comes from inside the VA, the report found, after record requests revealed guidance for staff that was wrong or incomplete at VA facilities across the country.
The Pittsburgh VA Medical Center used a clip art image of a thumbs-down to describe other-than-honorable discharges, implying they are a nonstarter, according to the study. The VA hospital in El Paso incorrectly told a veteran that only honorable and general discharges lead to VA care, the study said. Those cases contradict other guidance the VA has provided.
In 2017, the VA allowed veterans with bad paper to use VA services in mental-health emergencies, and a law expanded that coverage a year later. For tracking purposes, the legal clinic characterized bad paper as any discharge besides those considered honorable. Some of the categories — dishonorable and bad conduct — can be the result of serious crimes in uniform. But others, like in Smith’s case, are administrative actions enforced by a commander, not a judge or jury in a military court.
Often, they are infractions that mushroom from physical or mental wounds, such as using drugs or alcohol after combat or sexual assault. From 2011 to 2015, the draw-down period from the highest troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan, more than half of the 91,764 troops separated for misconduct were diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injuries before discharge, the Government Accountability Office found.
After a five-year battle, Smith ultimately won his appeal and received VA care and compensation in 2018 for his PTSD and TBI.“That was the biggest win,” he said, “to walk into VA with my head held high.”