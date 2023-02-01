Hero Pups

Brendan Clark, left, with dog Bobby (Hero Pups recipient), SWAM co-founders Phil and Julie Taub and Hero Pups founder, Laura Barker at the Jan. 19 ceremony where SWAM gave Hero Pups a $75,000 donation to continue its work with veterans who have service-related mental health challenges.

 Provided by SWAM

On Jan. 19, Swim With A Mission (SWAM) presented Hero Pups with a check for $75,000 to help train and match support dogs with veterans in the Granite State.