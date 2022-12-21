HAMPSTEAD — Swim With A Mission presented two Never Forget Plaques to Hampstead Town Hall on Monday, Dec. 12, in memory of two Hampstead fallen service members from the Global War On Terror: U.S. Marine Pfc. Matthew Bertolino and U.S. Army Capt. Jonathan Grassbaugh.
Gold Star Mother Joyce Bertolino was in attendance to accept a plaque in honor of her son, Pfc. Bertolino, who was killed Feb. 9, 2006, when the vehicle in which he was traveling in rolled over during a combat patrol near Jalalabad, Afghanistan, during Operation Enduring Freedom. Bertolino entered the service through the Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program on Sept. 30, 2004.
He started his initial training on Jan. 26, 2005, at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, in Parris Island, South Carolina.
Pfc. Bertolino grew up in Hampstead with his parents and two older sisters. His smile was described as the kind that could light up a room, and if he was laughing, you wanted to laugh along with him.
He loved being outdoors, where he could practice his passions of landscaping, carpentry, playing sports and working on his Jeep. He was proud to be an American and a Marine.
Air Force retired Lt. Col. Howie Steadman, Chairman of Patriotic Purposes in Hampstead, accepted the plaque in honor of Capt. Grassbaugh.
He was assigned to the 5th Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, N.C. He died April 7, 2007, in Zaganiyah, Iraq, when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near his unit.
After attending Hampstead Central School and graduating from Hampstead Middle School, Grassbaugh went on to attend and excel at Phillips Exeter Academy and then Johns Hopkins University, where he was a member of the ROTC Color Guard and Pershing Rifles, a military fraternity.
During his senior year at Johns Hopkins, Grassbaugh served as ROTC Battalion Commander, where he won the national two-man duet drill team competition — and met his wife, Jenna, a freshman who had just joined the ROTC program. During a special school assembly to honor Grassbaugh’s life at Phillips Exeter, his brother Jason gave a heartwarming speech.
He said, “Jon didn’t think there were many true moral dilemmas. He felt that if you had such a dilemma, you probably knew what was right inside. You just had to find the courage to act on it. My friends, your decisions in the future will have the ability to change the world and make it a better place. My brother strove to do that every day, to try to make the world a better place for the people near him.”
Steadman and SWAM Volunteer Suzanne Fischer coordinated the presentation, which took place during the monthly Hampstead board of selectmen meeting.
The plaques will be displayed in the lobby of Town Hall, where the public can view them and honor their service.