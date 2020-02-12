Swim With A Mission (SWAM) announced Feb. 6 that 50 New Hampshire veterans will have the chance to have their inspirational stories of service and sacrifice featured in an upcoming book, “Portraits of Sacrifice and Bravery.”
“We are looking for 50 veterans that represent the diversity of all our NH veterans, so from every branch, every era and every rank,” said Phil Taub, co-founder of SWAM.
Of America’s population of nearly 330 million people, less than 1% serve in the military. The goal of “Portraits of Sacrifice and Bravery” is to help connect more people from the civilian side of society with those who chose to serve. The deeper goal is that reading and seeing these stories will foster support for our veterans.
Submissions must be made prior to March 1. Family members can also make submissions on behalf of the veterans in their life. A short form must be filled out at https://www.swimwithamission.org/book-on-nh-vets.
There will be two dates for interviews and photos, March 28 and April 18, at Dachowski Photography Studio in Bedford.