New Hampshire has a lot to offer veterans, and veteans organizations should make those opportunities known, more than 100 people in the state’s veterans community concluded at the second annual Veterans Summit.
The summit was held May 11 at Delta Dental Stadium and hosted by Swim With A Mission.
Those attending representing 37 Veteran Service Organizations, the Veterans Administration (VA), the state Department of Military Affairs and the National Guard.
Throughout the summit these groups worked together on ways to strengthen the veteran service community for the benefit of our veterans in need, improve everyone’s understanding of the current state of play for New Hampshire’s veterans, encourage service groups to work together in a more collaborative fashion and brainstorm ideas on how to get more veterans to move to New Hampshire.
A panel discussion was led by Tony Negron, Assistant Commissioner of Safety Eddie Edwards and Executive Council member Ted Gatsas on how to raise the veteran population of the state, which is decreasing and is now below 94,000.
Veterans are reporting that few states are courting veterans to move there, yet veterans make good employees, good citizens and will increase the ranks of the National Guard and State Police, both of whom are having recruiting challenges. The Guard reports that six full college scholarships and one spot at West Point have gone unfilled.
SWAM’s recmmendations were that the state take the lead in a coordinated effort with the VA, VSO’s and business communities to give veterans an easy way to locate services, an easy way to find jobs and more affordable housing, and the creation of a national marketing campaign explaining what New Hampshire has to offer veterans.
Maureen Beauregard, president and CEO of Easterseals NH, explained the goals and objectives of the proposed Franklin campus for veterans, which is intended to serve as a one-stop-shop to provide a variety of services for veterans.
Suggestions for services there included art therapy, transition services, vocational/job skills training, a greenhouse and gardens, an educational center and computer lab, an auto repair shop, pro bono legal services, child care, VA clinic, and shared space and offices for VSO’s .