Swim With A Mission (SWAM) is planning its fifth anniversary season of events.
The nonprofit was founded in 2016 to raise funds to support veteran causes.
On July 8, Paintball With A Mission at OSG Paintball in Barnstead will feature a tournament led by Navy SEALs in which participants learn about leadership, “team first” attitude and mental toughness.
On July 9, the first Green Beret With A Mission will be held overlooking Newfound Lake. It is designed to give adventure athlete teams from a CrossFit or other sports background a test of endurance while providing a taste of the physical and mental challenges Army Special Forces soldiers face in accomplishing some of their real-world missions.
Swim With A Mission across Newfound Lake in Bristol is set for July 10. It has a goal of raising over $1.5 million for veterans charities.
A Veteran Festival and VIP event is scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. on July 10 at Delta Dental Stadium, home of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, in Manchester. Attendees will get the chance to meet Swim With a Mission’s Navy SEALs, watch live military and K9 demonstrations and enjoy a fun-filled day of military-related activities on the field. General admission is $10, with family packs (up to six) for $40.
To learn more about Swim With A Mission and to register for any of the events, visit the SWAM website at https://www.swimwithamission.org/.
Service Credit Union, which is dedicated to supporting armed forces and veterans, has teamed up with Swim With A Mission to become the presenting 2021 sponsor.