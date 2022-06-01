Swim With a Mission will hold four events in July.
The open water swim race to honor veterans will be Saturday, July 16 on Newfound Lake in Bristol.
There are 1k, 5k and 10k individual races and a 10k team relay. Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each age group.
Registration is $100, $125 for same-day registration if space is available. The races will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a pre-race meeting at 7 at Wellington State Park on West Shore Road.
Swim With a Mission raises funds for veterans initiatives. Swimmers who raise money can earn prizes, including a raffle for a trip for two to the Navy SEAL Museum Muster in Fort Pierce, Fla. Other prizes include swim caps, hats, bags and sweatshirts.
Paintball With a Mission will be Thursday, July 14, at OSG Paintball, 1053 N. Barnstead Road in Center Barnstead. The registration fee is $25,000 for a team of 12, with a $2,500 deposit to hold a spot.
Green Beret With a Mission, a fitness challenge, will be Friday, July 15, at 1201 John Smith Road in Bristol. Registration is $75, with fundraising incentives available.
SWAM’s Celebration of Heroes will be Saturday, July 16, from 4 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. There will be live music, fireworks and K-9 demonstrations. Tickets start at $10. Swimmers and volunteers to Swim With a Mission get two complimentary tickets to the event.