Building another Air Force tanker squadron from the runway up is well underway through cooperation between the active-duty Air Force and the Air National Guard at Pease ANG Base, Newington, the nation’s first Guard installation to receive the new KC-46A refueling aircraft.
That was the message delivered recently to a meeting of New Hampshire and Maine Daedalians at the Old Salt Restaurant in Hampton by Lt. Colonel Brandon Stock, USAF, the commander of the growing unit, the 64th Air Refueling Squadron.
The Daedalians are former military aviators dedicated to inspiring the next generation of military and civilian aviators through scholarships, flight training, teaching, and mentoring. Granite State Flight No. 53, the local flight, consists of about 70 former pilots and aircrew from all the armed services. They have flown almost every type of American military aircraft.
Under the “Total Force” operating policy, the Air Guard and active-duty Airmen at Pease are combining forces and missions to stand up what is termed an “active-duty associate squadron,” Stock said. The 64th ARS is providing active-duty aircrew and support personnel who will use the 12 KC-46A tankers “owned” by the Air Guard’s 157th Air Refueling Wing.
Stock reported that his unit currently had eight out of its goal of 27 pilots, and about 80 maintainers and other support personnel. He expects that the total overall associate unit size will be about 160 personnel representing 37 specific Air Force occupations.
During the social hour and dinner, Erin Stock, the colonel’s wife, discussed the challenges and rewards of building a Squadron Spouses Group from the ground up and maintaining connections among squadron families when all housing is off-base and is geographically separated among New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.
She said the task of creating cohesion among the families is complicated further by the absence of some of the typical facilities, such as a Community Center and a combined Officers/Enlisted Club, found on many other Air Force bases.
In his briefing, Colonel Stock told Flight No. 53 that, currently, 99% of his unit’s missions operate with a mixed crew of associate active-duty and ANG personnel.
He highlighted a recent demonstration of the KC-46A endurance mission — a nonstop, round robin flight from Pease to overhead Guam and a return. The mission included three crews (two from the ANG 133rd ARS at Pease and one from the active associate 64th ARS) of three personnel each sharing two six-hour shifts for the duration of the flight, he said. The flight also included in-flight refueling as a tanker and as a receiver, he said, something not all older tankers are able to accomplish.
According to the Air Force, the point-to-point, 36-hour, 16,000-mile, multi-crew, total force sortie was the longest such mission in the history of Air Mobility Command, the active-duty major command to which the Guard’s 157th ARW is aligned.
The Air Force said the Pease KC-46A left from the east coast of the U.S. on a cold and rain-soaked morning. The crew flew west across the country and out into the Pacific Ocean. After overflying Hawaii, the crew flew across the International Dateline to Guam, before turning around and retracing their steps home to New Hampshire, where they landed on the evening of Nov. 17, 2022; 36 hours to the minute after they launched.
Stock described the new aircraft’s physical layout and components, including its crew stations, defensive systems, multi-role capabilities that includes cargo transport and aeromedical patient evacuation, and air refueling boom and drogue systems.
He provided a pilot’s eye view from the Flight Deck and the Boom Operators’ view from the new Aerial Refueling Operation Station. Unlike in other Air Force tankers, the KC-46A Boom Operator now performs the refueling mission from behind the Flight Deck at the front of the aircraft, instead of at the rear.
Stock pointed out several of the KC46A’s advanced capabilities, including integrated cockpit armor, a fuel tank inerting system to suppress fires, and electronics hardening against non-nuclear and nuclear electromagnetic pulse weapons. He also said that the aircraft’s Tactical Situational Awareness System provides the aircrew with a moving map display with threat avoidance zones.
Finally, the aircraft’s military data network capabilities, such a beyond line-of-sight messaging capability and connectivity permit the KC-46A to coordinate with Command and Control elements and relay critical information to other Air Force platforms, he said.