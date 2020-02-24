The American Legion Riders of Hurd-Welch Post 90 on the corner of Harriman Hill Road in Raymond are presenting their fourth annual Hero Pups spring ride on Saturday, June 13, rain or shine.
Hero Pups is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to place veterans and first responders struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, or other service-related challenges, with a trained service pup.
When possible, it is a rescue pup or shelter pup that is trained, which serves to provide the puppy with a home and our heroes with the support they need.
Open to the public, registration begins at 9 a.m. The cost is $20 per rider and $15 per passenger. Kickstands go up at 10:30 a.m. for the 70-mile-plus motorcycle ride.
The event offers lunch, live music by New England's own DOWN CELLAH, live and silent auctions, a cash bar and a 50/50 raffle.
For more information, contact Shawn at ssimoneau68@gmail.com or 603-396-0764.