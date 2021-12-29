Vouchers for Veterans has expanded their program to include five winter farmers markets in January.
In January, any veteran living in New Hampshire or Maine may attend any or all of the five winter farmers markets listed and receive $20 in vouchers at each market.
This program is a thank you for serving your country and protecting our freedoms. It doesn’t matter if you fought overseas or were stateside sitting at a desk. We have so much to be thankful for because of your service.
Jeanne Grover, president of Vouchers for Veterans said: “Some veterans hesitate to take the vouchers as they say they don’t need them. However, this program is not based on need.
“They need to know that by the veterans spending the vouchers they are helping the farmers, growers, and bakers tremendously, as each vendor will receive the face value of each voucher redeemed. It’s a win-win.“
Market dates and times:
Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022: The Wolfeboro Area Farmers Market at the Brookfield Town Hall, 267 Wentworth Road, Brookfield; 10 a.m to 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8: Exeter Winter Farmers Market at the Cooperative Middle School, 100 Academic Way, Stratham; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 9: Berwick Farmers Market at the Town Hall, 11 Sullivan St., Berwick, Maine; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22: Rollinsford Farmers Market at Wentworth Greenhouse, 141 Rollins Road, Rollinsford; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.