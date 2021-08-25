Mementoes from World War II, including sweetheart pillows, above, and trench art, below, are part of the new exhibit at the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro called “Shaped by Conflict: Mementoes of the WWII Era.”
The new exhibit at the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro called “Shaped by Conflict: Mementoes of the WWII Era,” will run through Oct. 31
Courtesy photo
Mementoes from World War II, including sweetheart pillows, above, and trench art, below, are part of the new exhibit at the Wright Museum in Wolfeboro called “Shaped by Conflict: Mementoes of the WWII Era.”
WOLFEBORO — The Wright Museum of World War II opened its newest exhibit, Shaped by Conflict: Mementoes of the WWII Era, on Aug. 17.
Sponsored by The Weirs Publishing Company and Taylor Community with additional support by John and Evelyn Frank, Shaped by Conflict showcases common mementoes and personal items from the WWII era. These items—ranging from handmade trench art to postcards and ‘sweetheart’ pillows—served many purposes, such as honoring a fallen comrade or remembering the love of a sweetheart.
“This exhibit gives us a chance to show numerous items from the museum’s collection that we have not had on display before, including some newly donated and loaned artifacts,” explained curator Justin Gamache.
Among the more unique artifacts in the exhibit is a wedding gown created from a parachute used in WWII.
“The woman who created and wore the gown was a seamstress, and she was given the parachute by her uncle who had served in WWII,” he added.
After conducting additional research, Gamache discovered that this practice was not uncommon.
“Several women wore parachute dresses during and immediately following the WWII years,” he said. “It was a way to both honor a loved one who had served, while also solving the problem of material shortages caused by war rationing.”
As for the visitor experience, Gamache hopes people will learn about the ways in which WWII touched the lives of all Americans and how Americans sought to commemorate their experience in one of the most pivotal events in world history.
Sponsored by The Weirs Publishing Company and Taylor Community with additional support by John and Evelyn Frank, Shaped by Conflict: Mementoes of the WWII Era runs through Oct. 31.
The region’s leading resource for educators and learners of all ages on World War II, The Wright features more than 14,000 items in its collection that are representative of both the homefront and battlefield. To learn more about the museum, visit wrightmuseum.org.