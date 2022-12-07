Walmart and the town of Raymond will hold a ceremony at the Raymond town common on Monday, Dec. 12, as Walmart tractor-trailers become part of the Wreaths Across America “Honor Fleet.”
New Hampshire State Police assisted by members of the Raymond Police Department will escort these Wreaths Across America “Honor Fleet” trucks as they depart the Raymond distribution center at 7 a.m., and will travel through town for a ceremony including presentations from students of the Iber Holmes Gove School at the Raymond Town Common at 8 a.m. After the ceremony, the trucks will begin its route to deliver wreaths to veteran gravesites.
Later that day, the Wreaths Across America “Escort to Arlington” truck convoy, which will leave the WAA headquarters in Columbia Falls, Maine, on Dec. 10, will travel on Route 101 heading toward a stop in Jaffrey. The convoy will consist of Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit, several Chevy Vehicles carrying Gold Star families and Wreaths Across America personnel, as well as 12 American-themed, custom-wrapped Tractor Trailers en route to their final destination of Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. The convoy is expected to pass between 2:30 and 4 p.m. The Exit 4 overpass will be made available for starting at 2 p.m.
You can track the convoy all the way to Washington D.C. at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio, and via the iHeart Radio app, or download it at the App Store or on Google (#WreathsRadio).