PORTSMOUTH — The U.S. Small Business Administration is presenting a free two-day entrepreneurial training for veterans.
The Boots to Business training program takes place Wednesday, March 18, and Thursday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, at the Portsmouth Armory, 803 McGee Drive.
Veterans, their spouses and their dependent children older than 18 are welcome to participate.
The program aims to introduce veterans and transitioning service members to business ownership, ensuring that participants have access to a standardized entrepreneurship training track. Participants will learn about identifying business opportunities, drafting business plans, connecting with local small business resources and launching their small businesses.
Those interested are asked to enroll at https://sbavets.force.com/s. For more info, contact Miguel Moralez at miguel.moralez@sba.gov or 603-225-1601.