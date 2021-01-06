For over 30 years, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Derry Memorial Auxiliary 1617 has adopted a unit deployed overseas to send care packages. The package contents are typically items not generally available in remote locations.
This year's recipient was an Army battalion of 605 troops from all over the United States who had deployed to Afghanistan.
Donations of pillows, the main request of the units, plus toiletries, snacks and clothing started coming in from all over the state.
Due to COVID-19, VFW Auxiliary Department of NH Jr Vice President and Derry Auxiliary Treasurer Dot Mattson, packed and readied boxes for shipment from her house. With help from VFW Post 1617 members, the boxes were shipped.
On Dec. 30, members of two of the Army battalions made a surprise visit to Derry Memorial Post 1617 to meet and to present an appreciation plaque and U.S. flag flown over Afghanistan to Dot Mattson. The post was also presented with a flag.
"Dot Mattson was an integral part in this project and gave her heart and soul to providing the much-needed items," VFW Post 1617 Commander Kevin Gurley said in a news release. "Needless to say she was surprised and overwhelmed by this visit and presentation."