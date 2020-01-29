As part of a “$5 million multi-year partnership” between Raytheon and Student Veterans of America, two Navy vets will be able to receive $10,000 apiece in scholarship money through the Raytheon SPY-6 Scholarship, according to a press release from Raytheon, based in Waltham, Mass.
The scholarship is “named for the U.S. Navy’s SPY-6 Family of Radars,” the press release says.
Organizers said in the release that the scholarship “provides returning sailors an opportunity to achieve educational goals and position themselves for success in civilian professions.”
Paul Ferraro of the company’s Seapower Capability Systems was quoted in the release, saying “investment in our student veterans — the future leaders of our industry — provides opportunity to gain unique experience, product knowledge and customer-centric insights that protect our service men and women around the world. Our SPY-6 scholarship rewards Navy student veterans who exhibit superior academic achievement and are leaders on campus and in their communities.”
Applications started being accepted Jan. 15 and will continue to be accepted until April 1 of this year via the Student Veterans of America website, according to the press release.