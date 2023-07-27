BOSCAWEN — The bear did not deter them.
Despite an unnerving encounter, two men recently completed a 13-mile walk from the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery to the state Veterans Home in Tilton to raise awareness of and funding for the treatment of “the invisible wounds of war.”
The trek was part of the 14th annual Run to Home Base at Fenway Park on July 22.
According to Home Base, a program of the Red Sox Foundation and Mass General Hospital, more than 125,000 veterans have lost their lives to suicide since 2001, and Home Base has helped 30,000 of “our most injured warriors and military families across the country” at no out-of-pocket cost to them.
The majority of the event’s participants do their walking on a 5K or 9K course in Boston that ends at home plate in Fenway Park.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Home Base has allowed participants to do a virtual walk, or in Richard Marsh’s case, take a longer, alternative route.
Since 2021, Marsh has walked the 13 miles every year.
This year, Marsh, a former Granite State resident who lives in Oxford, Mass., did the walk with Thomas Clough, a U.S. Army veteran from Manchester. The duo began on the rail trail that runs behind the cemetery and ended their trip at the Veterans Home about five hours later.
Clough, who was on on the Northern Rail Trail for the first time, said that not long after he and Marsh embarked, they discovered a bear on the trail not far from them.
When the bear saw them, it fled, Clough said — right toward another trail walker whom they shouted at to warn.
Later, at the Veterans Home, Marsh downplayed the incident, saying, “We got pushed off the trail by a black bear.”
Marsh is currently working on a book about the cemetery called “A Place in the Pines to Reflect, Honor and Remember. The New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery,” and is trying to identify six “unknowns” on the U.S. Army monument in the cemetery’s Memorial Walkway.
Along with others, Marsh is planning an installation to remember veterans who took their own lives, which would be located directly behind the Army monument.
The five-member Team TCC raised $10,125 for Home Base, with Marsh bringing in $3,275.
Sarah Stanley, the public information officer at the Veterans Home, said in an email that Marsh is a “steadfast supporter of veterans and an advocate for the continual sharing of veterans’ history.”
“So many men and women who have fought to protect our freedoms have invisible scars of trauma from their service,” Stanley continued, adding that what Marsh does with Home Base “helps us further our mission of caring for our State’s veterans with dignity, honor and respect.”
Shawn Buck, the director of the State Veterans Cemetery, said Marsh is doing significant, important things for the cemetery and veterans in general.
Veterans and their families dealing with post-traumatic-stress disorder should have “a place of honor” and their challenges should be discussed “openly,” not hidden.
“Any awareness he (Marsh) can bring to the cemetery or the veterans home is beneficial” to those facilities, Buck said, and more broadly, to veterans.
Buck said he looked forward to having a suicide-loss monument at the cemetery to remember those veterans “who lost their battles to whatever mental health crises.” He hopes the monument will “bring light” to veteran suicides and help reduce the number of suicides.
“If this monument helps with that, and gives grieving families a place to remember, that’s the purpose of our Memorial Walkway,” Buck said.