Veterans walk
Richard Marsh, with glasses, and Thomas Clough, far right, walked 13 miles from the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen to the NH Veterans Home in Tilton. The men were participating remotely in the 14th annual Run to Home Base, which raises money for the treatment of veterans and their families who are dealing with PTSD and other “invisible wounds of war.”

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

BOSCAWEN — The bear did not deter them.