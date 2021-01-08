As COVID-19 vaccines started trickling out this month, two Seacoast men made the trip to the Manchester VA Medical Center on Friday for their first doses.
New Hampshire is still working through the first group of people to receive the vaccine — health care workers and nursing home residents — but the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has already begun vaccinating the second group of people in line: people over 75.
Edward Wilson, 87, of Somersworth and William Wentworth, 89, of Dover were both eager to get the vaccine last week, eager to worry a little less.
The two men have known each other since they were boys, when their parents attended the same church. Wilson married Wentworth’s sister in 1957, between two years of Army service in Vietnam.
Wilson spent his career in the National Guard, while Wentworth worked in newspapers, including the Rochester Courier and Foster’s Daily Democrat, after serving in the Air Force in Germany.
Wilson lives with his daughter and grandchildren, who worry about his health.
“They keep very close restrictions on me!” he said, joking. Wilson likes to joke, but he worries, too. He was going out for short errands in the summer but has hunkered down against the second wave.
“I’ve been concerned enough that I haven’t even gone for a haircut,” Wilson said.
The vaccine will mean a little peace of mind for Wilson and his family.
“Just so I can relax a little bit, and be able to get out. Just so you can feel free to go somewhere,” he said.
“It’s tough on old folks, because they can’t get out like normal,” Wentworth said. “And then they get down.”
Wentworth lives alone in Dover — so Wilson and his family look in on him, and the two men carpool to appointments at the VA in Manchester.
Wentworth has had to go out for groceries and other errands, wearing a mask and trying to keep his distance. In the run-up to a recent surgery, Wentworth was tested for COVID-19 several times, and he is tired of worrying about the virus.
“I just want to get it done.”
Kevin Forrest, director of the Manchester VA Medical Center, said as of Friday about 200 veterans had received their first doses as part of the second group in line for vaccines — people over age 75.
Health care workers and residents of the VA’s long-term care facility went first. Forrest said 700 VA workers and long-term care residents have received their first doses.
The second doses will begin this week. Forrest said the VA hospitals and medical centers around the country are working with the Department of Veterans Affairs, not with the states, to get their vaccine doses.
Wilson and Wentworth walked from a hallway where they had been waiting to the room where nurses were giving vaccines, one after the other. Forrest said the Manchester VA has administered 35 to 40 doses each day to veterans, and the pace is picking up.
Wentworth and Wilson stood shoulder to shoulder, hands clasped behind their backs.
“Who’s going to go first?” asked Mike Thibodeau, a VA nurse.
“He’s older,” Wilson said, pointing to Wentworth.
Wentworth, the more stoic of the two, went to Thibodeau without a word. He sat behind a curtain, unbuttoned his flannel shirt and rolled up the sleeve of his T-shirt.
“Here’s a poke!” Thibodeau said.
“That’s it?” Wentworth said.
“That’s it, buddy,” Thibodeau said. “That’s all it is.”
“Let’s get it done!” Wilson called from the other side of the curtain. “What’s taking you so long?”
Less than two minutes later, Wilson had his first dose, too.
“It is a very big relief,” Wilson said after he received his first shot. “It’s a big relief for the family.”
Thibodeau said Friday afternoon he had administered at least 30 vaccines already that day. “I was keeping track this morning, but we got really busy this afternoon.”
Once a vial of vaccine is opened, it has to be used up in a few hours. After Wentworth and Wilson got their injections, nurses counted the number of appointments remaining that day against the number of prepared syringes, making sure no vaccine went to waste.
There was one syringe to spare, but VA staff found a patient in his 90s at the pharmacy. Would he like to be vaccinated? Yes, he would.
Wentworth and Wilson sat in plastic chairs for 15 minutes after their shots, chatting with nurses and waiting to see whether they would develop allergic reactions. When the wait was over, they got up to make the next appointment for their second doses, in four weeks.