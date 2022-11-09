Unitil Corporation, a provider of natural gas and electricity to customers in New England, is hosting its 2nd Annual Veterans Day Career Fair today, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Unitil’s Seacoast operations facility at 30 Energy Way in Exeter.
Unitil held its first career fair targeting veterans last year and is hiring for positions in a number of areas, including utility lineworkers, software developers, engineers, gas service workers and meter technicians.
The East Kingston Community United Methodist Church and the Peoples United Methodist Church, along with public libraries in Fremont, East Kingston and Brentwood, are sponsoring a drive to assist Liberty House in Manchester and the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill, Mass.
Newly purchased or made items that are needed are: soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shaving cream, hand lotion, knitted and crochet hats for men, women and children, and quilts, afghans and sleeping bags.
Deliver donations to East Kingston Public Library, Fremont Public Library, Mary E. Bartlett Public Library in Brentwood, Fremont Town Hall, East Kingston Town Hall, the Peoples United Methodist Church in Fremont, or East Kingston Community United Methodist Church.
The drive will begin Monday, Nov. 14 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 15. For further information, please call Gerry Tilley at 603-479-0798.
Wreaths Across America in Fremont and East Kingston
The Wreaths Across America program aims to place wreaths on the gravesites of around 350 veterans buried in Fremont and East Kingston, with the events to coincide with the annual laying of wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery on a Saturday in December.
Wreaths cost $15 each, with $10 paying for the construction and delivery of the wreath. The remaining $5 will be used to support two local veterans centers that provide for the needs of homeless veterans.
Please call Gerry Tilley at 603-479-0798 further information.