WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs is suspending annual reassessments for participants of the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers while the department continues its review of PCAFC.
This applies to all veterans and family caregivers participating in the program; additionally, VA will not discharge or reduce stipends based on a reassessment.
“President Biden has made clear ‘because Veterans are the backbone, the spine of who we are as a country,’ we have a sacred obligation to care for them, their families, caregivers and survivors,” said VA Deputy Secretary Donald Remy. “Although we’ve come a long way in supporting caregivers through the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers, we have much more work to do. In our effort to uphold our sacred obligation to families of Veterans, VA continues its review of PCAFC to ensure department requirements and procedures meet the needs of caregivers and Veterans participating in the program.”
Facility Caregiver Support Program staff will however continue to initiate reassessments for veterans and family caregivers for certain purposes, such as when a veteran or caregiver requests to be considered for an increase in stipend level or if there is evidence of an increased need for personal care services. VA will also continue to conduct wellness visits. Appeal and review options for those who disagree with a PCAFC determination remain the same.
Visit VA’s reassessment updates for more information or contact your local CSP team with any additional questions.