WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, acting within its authority under the law limiting certain advertising, sales and enrollment practices, notified the University of Phoenix, Career Education Corporation (Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University), Bellevue University and Temple University, on March 9, of the agency’s intent to disapprove the enrollment of new GI Bill students at these institutions.
After review and consideration of findings provided by the Federal Trade Commission and State Attorneys General Offices, the VA has concluded there is sufficient evidence to support a finding that these schools have utilized advertising, sales or enrollment practices that are erroneous, deceptive or misleading either by actual statement, omission or intimation against GI Bill beneficiaries, in violation of the law, says a VA release.
The release, dated March 9, said the VA intends to suspend enrollment of new students for all programs in 60 days unless the schools take corrective action.
This decision only applies to new GI Bill students, and, to the extent allowable under current law, the department will afford current students at these institutions the opportunity to continue their programs of study, provided they have maintained continuous enrollment.
State approving agencies may also take independent actions. If so, a decision by the state approving agency to withdraw program approval would remove the VA’s authority to issue benefit payments to currently enrolled students. However, the VA will take appropriate actions to keep beneficiaries informed of any developments that would impact them, the release said.
The VA said it is working with Congress, veterans’ service organizations, state approving agencies, VA-approved institutions of higher learning, other federal agencies, and school associations to provide GI Bill students with options.
“Our aim in taking this action is to protect veterans and their dependents’ GI Bill benefits and comply with the law,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “The department is committed to helping beneficiaries avoid any negative consequences that may result.”
The VA has notified all affected GI Bill students of their options. Any students impacted by these suspensions may contact the VA’s education call center at 888-442-4551 or go to https://gibill.custhelp.va.gov to submit any questions.