Grappone Automotive in Bow is partnering with the Patriot Resilient Leader Institute to increase its support of the military, veterans and first responders.
The institute is a nonprofit organization that runs the Camp Resilience program, which offers therapeutic retreats in the Lakes Region to help military, veterans, first responders and their loved ones improve their physical, mental and emotional well-being.
Since 2014, the PRLI has run 71 Camp Resilience retreats that have served over 650 participants from all over New England. All costs for veterans attending a Camp Resilience retreat are covered by donations and corporate grants.
Grappone Automotive recently assisted the PRLI with getting a 14-passenger van for use in Camp Resilience retreats.
“We are not only very grateful for the van that Grappone so generously obtained for us but are also thrilled that they are sponsoring the Green Beret With a Mission Challenge that will not only raise funds to support veteran causes but will hopefully also raise awareness of Camp Resilience,” said PRLI President Kurt Webber, a former Green Beret.
The Green Beret With a Mission Challenge is a cooperative effort between the PRLI, Swim With A Mission (SWAM) and the Green Beret Foundation.
To learn more about Swim With A Mission and the Green Beret With A Mission Challenge, go to www.swimwithamission.org. To learn more about Camp Resilience, go to www.camp-resilience.org.