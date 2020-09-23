TILTON — The New Hampshire Veterans Home (NHVH) will hold a virtual craft fair Nov. 13-15 on the home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/nhvhcraftfair. Artisans are invited to register by Monday.
“Despite the pandemic, we worked out a way to continue the momentum of our annual craft fair,” said Patty Copeland, supervisor of volunteer activities. “Artisans are invited to safe, socially distanced sales of their quality gifts. And since we appreciate that not all crafters are comfortable with technology, we removed that potential barrier with registration options that facilitate participation with or without a computer. We wanted to be sure all talented craftspeople had the opportunity to provide something for everyone again this holiday season.”
This year’s online craft fair will also feature the home’s popular raffle offering a wide variety gift certificates and items. Businesses, organizations and community members looking to help our state’s veterans are encouraged to donate to the raffle.
Artisans may choose one of two levels of participation; registration fees are $25 or $40. These registration fees and the raffle sales will benefit the NHVH Resident Benefit Fund.
To register to sell items, donate to the raffle, or seek more information, contact Patty Copeland at 527-4449 or patricia.copeland@nhvh.nh.gov.
The New Hampshire Veterans Home is home to men and women veterans who have served their country and fellow New Hampshire citizens.
NHVH was established in Tilton in 1890 as the Soldier’s Home for Civil War Veterans and is a recent recipient of the Quality of Life Award from the NH Department of Health & Human Services and the Business Inspiration Award from the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce.