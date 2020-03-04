The monthly Vet-to-Vet Café hosted by Wentworth Hospice will be held at Langdon Place of Dover, 60 Middle Road in Dover, on Tuesday, March 31, at 10 a.m., and it will serve as a “welcome home” for all Vietnam veterans who served on active duty.
The goal of this commemoration is to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
All who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to attend and be recognized. These veterans will be recognized and pinned with a lapel pin. Spouses and children of these veterans are also encouraged to attend and will be recognized and pinned. Normally the café is for veterans only.
This special commemoration will include a color guard and guest speaker.
Vietnam veterans who want to attend and be recognized are asked to RSVP by contacting Debra DJ Antone at 603-692-0220 or debra.antone@amedisys.com and to provide their name, branch of service, any important details they want mentioned during the ceremony, as well as how many guests will be attending.
The Vet-to-Vet Café is held monthly at Langdon Place of Dover on the last Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. The cafés are run by veterans and offer a safe social environment for veterans to gather, decompress and meet other veterans. Future cafés will include other guest speakers, discussions about challenges veterans are facing, VA concerns, resource help and additional ceremonies honoring veterans’ service.