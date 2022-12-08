Veteran of Korean War finally laid to rest in Littleton

“On behalf of a grateful nation,” Sgt. Colin McGrail of the New Hampshire Army National Guard presents the American flag that draped the coffin of Sgt. Alfred Sidney to his 89-year-old sister, Patricia Lyons.
Pallbearers place the flag-draped casket of Sgt. Alfred Sidney atop his grave Thursday morning in Littleton’s Glenwood Cemetery. Sidney died in a North Korean prisoner of war camp in 1951, but his remains were identified in August of this year.
A table at a reception Thursday at VFW Post 816 in Littleton featured the proclamation that bestowed the Purple Heart posthumously upon U.S. Army Sgt. Alfred Harry Sidney and a photo of Sidney in uniform.
LITTLETON — Seventy-one years after he died in a prisoner of war camp during the Korean War — and four months since his remains were identified — Army Sgt. Alfred Harry Sidney was brought home Thursday to a hero’s welcome, interment with full military honors, and the joy and relief of his family.
“He’s been gone for 71 years but never forgotten,” said Patricia Lyons, 89, of Littleton, Sidney’s only surviving sibling, and after him, the second-oldest of the five children of the late Alfred H. and Hazel M. (Wetherbee) Sidney.
Born in Littleton on Dec. 9, 1927, Sidney was a 1946 graduate of Littleton High School and an honorably discharged Army veteran when he was called up to the reserves and sent to serve in an infantry unit in Korea.
On May 18, 1951, Sidney and several other soldiers were taken prisoner and marched 70 miles to a POW camp in North Korea. Sidney died there on July 31, 1951 at age 23 from exhaustion and pneumonia.
Buried on a hillside near the POW camp, Sidney’s body was returned to the U.S. several years later, but his identity was not established until August.
Lyons said she was feeling “everything” on Thursday, including sadness and happiness that her brother had finally been found and had been laid to rest in the Sidney family plot at Glenwood Cemetery.
“He was tremendous. He was everything that was perfect,” she said. “He never had a bad word to say about anybody. He was kind. He was generous.”
Rhoda Lyons, the youngest of Patricia Lyons’ nine children, said her mom would regale the children with tales of what it was like to grow up with Sidney, who Patricia described to them as “a humble man.”
She said the identification of her uncle’s remains and his burial Thursday gave her family “Closure. Finally, closure.”
Sarah Hopkins, one of Rhoda Lyons’ three sisters, said their mom, who will turn 90 next St. Patrick’s Day, at one time thought “we’d never get him home.”
Hopkins — who was taught that her uncle was “a soul that you do not see often, an older brother who was just a good person” — remembered that her grandmother used to have a great sense of humor, but not knowing what happened to Sidney changed her.
“This is closure, this is happiness,” Hopkins said. “There can be nothing bad.”
VFW Post 816 members Daniel Greenlaw and Greg Darling, the post chaplain, spoke at the interment, with Greenlaw explaining that burial is “the last thing you do for a veteran.”
The burial must be conducted in an “honorable and dignified manner,” he said, adding that Post 816, whose members also were present in an honor guard, were proud and grateful to be a part of it.
Following the interment, a reception was held for Sidney’s family and friends at VFW Post 816 on Cottage Street.