Veteran of Korean War finally laid to rest in Littleton

Presenting the flag


"On behalf of a grateful nation," Sgt. Colin McGrail of the New Hampshire Army National Guard presents the American flag that draped the coffin of Sgt. Alfred Sidney to his 89-year-old sister, Patricia Lyons.

LITTLETON — Seventy-one years after he died in a prisoner of war camp during the Korean War — and four months since his remains were identified — Army Sgt. Alfred Harry Sidney was brought home Thursday to a hero’s welcome, interment with full military honors, and the joy and relief of his family.

Placing the casket


Pallbearers place the flag-draped casket of Sgt. Alfred Sidney atop his grave Thursday morning in Littleton's Glenwood Cemetery. Sidney died in a North Korean prisoner of war camp in 1951, but his remains were identified in August of this year.
Honor guard


Members of the VFW Post 816 honor guard stand ready to fire a salute during the interment of Army Sgt. Alfred Harry Sidney at Glenwood Cemetery in Littleton on Thursday.
Remembering Alfred Sidney


A table at a reception Thursday at VFW Post 816 in Littleton featured the proclamation that bestowed the Purple Heart posthumously upon U.S. Army Sgt. Alfred Harry Sidney and a photo of Sidney in uniform.

An error occurred