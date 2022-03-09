The University of New Hampshire College of Liberal Arts has named Zackaria “Zack” Bazzi as its Impactful Alumni Award recipient for 2022.
Bazzi, who came to the United States from Lebanon at age 8, graduated from UNH in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and from Georgetown University in 2015 with a master’s in emergency and disaster management.
Before enrolling at UNH, Bazzi served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army (1997-2001) and also served in the New Hampshire Army National Guard (2002-2008). Bazzi’s military experience includes deployments in Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, and his work since leaving the military has largely focused on improving the lives of people in conflict areas.
He is currently the Regional Director of Middle East and Central Asia for Spirit of America, a U.S. nonprofit working alongside troops and diplomats to improve lives and strengthen American relationships with allies and partners.
Over the last seven years, Bazzi has worked on more than 200 initiatives from Egypt to Tajikistan, including efforts to promote good governance, prevent violent extremism, build social cohesion, educate conflict-affected children, counter misinformation and disinformation, and provide humanitarian aid to displaced populations.
Bazzi was co-founder and executive director of TentED, an organization committed to advancing education for children displaced by war. Previously, he managed special projects in Afghanistan for an airlift company, oversaw programs in the Mid-Atlantic region for Veterans Green Jobs and was program coordinator for Survivor Corps. He has contributed to numerous non-governmental organizations and is president of the board of directors for Empower Lebanon. Before that, he served on the board of directors for the Education for Peace in Iraq Center.
Bazzi is a Marshall Memorial Fellow (2017), Daily Points of Light Award recipient (2017), Got Your 6 Storytellers selectee (2016) and a HillVets 100 honoree (2016). He is also one of three soldiers featured in the groundbreaking 2006 documentary “The War Tapes.”
Bazzi, who loves travel, has visited nearly 60 countries.
Bazzi will be honored at UNH’s commencement exercises in May.