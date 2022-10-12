The members of American Legion Post 54 and VFW Post 8401 invite all Bedford veterans and their spouses to a social and networking event on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Chen Yang Li restaurant, Woodbury Court, 124 S. River Road, Bedford, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Members of the Legion and VFW will be on hand to talk about the activities and services provided by the posts. The event is free with appetizers provided and a cash bar. For more information email John Graham at post54_nh@hotmail.com.
October events at Londonderry post
October happenings at American Legion Post 27, 6 Sargent Road, behind the fire station on Mammoth Road:
• Friday, Oct. 14: Karaoke with DJ Sharon 7:30-11 p.m. Non-members interested in joining Post 27 are welcome to attend.
• Saturday, Oct. 15: Auxiliary Yard Sale at Post 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 29: Halloween Party, 7 p.m. to close. Food, entertainment, costume contest and more. Tickets available at Post 27.
• Every Sunday during football season food is being served for only $10 at 3 p.m. The menu will change weekly and will be posted on Facebook, at the Post and sent via email.
• An eighth grader from Hampton is working on creating dog tags for every fallen service person going back to World War II. Here are links to a Facebook page and another to the NH American Legion website. https://www.facebook.com/groups/480248799806561