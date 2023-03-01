WASHINGTON — Veterans can now access their disability benefit claim decision notice letters electronically on VA.gov, empowering them to quickly and easily see their disability decisions.
Before this option was available, veterans had to wait for a paper copy of their decision notice to be mailed to them. While previous iterations of VA.gov allowed veterans to access benefits summary letters, they could not access the full copy of these decision notification letters from their electronic claims folders. This service became available to veterans on VA.gov on Jan. 17. Since launching, nearly 280,000 decision notice letters have been downloaded.
“Veterans now have access to their benefits decisions anytime, anyplace – right at their fingertips,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “VA disability benefits can also open the door to other federal and state benefits, so quick and easy access to a decision means quicker access to the additional benefits veterans deserve.”
The new electronic option is also expected to reduce calls to the National Call Centers, freeing up call center respondents to answer other questions and requests from Veterans and their families.
To access their decision letters, veterans can log in to VA.gov and check the status of their claim. For more details, visit VA News.