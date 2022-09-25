BOSCAWEN – At least once a month, Brenda Hope visits the grave of her son, Matthew R.J. Riley, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, and brings red flowers.
Red, Hope explained on Saturday, just hours after the Veterans Cemetery marked its 25th anniversary, was her son’s favorite color.
Riley died on May 1, 2021, “nine days before he turned 36” from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash in Weare, his mother said.
He was a son, a father, a friend and a soldier in the U.S. Army who was injured while serving in Iraq when an improvised explosive device was detonated near the truck in which he was a passenger.
Riley’s stepfather, William Hope Sr., who himself served in the U.S Army, said Riley being interred at the Veterans Cemetery is “probably where he’d like to be,” among his comrades-in-arms.
The Hopes, who reside in Keene, where Riley was born and graduated from high school, visit his grave together and sometimes bring Riley’s daughter with them.
On Saturday, however, they brought a ceramic handprint that the girl had made, mindful of taking it back home lest it be collected and discarded by the staff at the cemetery, which has rules about what can be placed and left on graves.
The cemetery is “very pretty,” said Brenda Hope, while her husband observed that while nice, “It’s just so far away.”
“We’re lucky,” William Hope added, “that he’s not out of state,” which, according to Shawn Buck, the director of the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, had been the case until the 1980s.
As an increasing number of World War II veterans died during that decade, there was a realization that far-flung federal cemeteries were filling up and that states needed to come up with their own facilities.
In New Hampshire, that effort involved transforming a portion of a state forest off Route 3 into a cemetery that, as of Sunday, is the final resting place of 15,043 veterans and their family members.
Funded jointly by the state and federal governments, the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery was established on July 1, 1997, by the state Legislature and dedicated on Sept. 27 of the same year.
Navy veteran CWO2 Ernest Holm, who served in WWI and WWII, was the first interment, in a columbarium, at the cemetery on Nov. 18, 1997, with his wife, Hilda, also interred that day.
The cemetery is in the midst of a multi-phase expansion that will provide additional space for interments. There are 60 usable acres of the 104-acre property that will permit for “at least another 80 years of interments on the current grounds,” said Buck.
The expansion plans call for more columbariums, which at present levels will run out of space in three years, he said, and for the clearing of land for 3,000 more in-ground cremation plots.
The cemetery has nine years’ worth of space for full casket burials, said Buck, explaining that 240 columbarium niches is equivalent to 455 in-ground plots and 15 full-casket plots.
“Every year, there are more cremations,” Buck said, reflecting a trend that began before he became the cemetery director in 2018.
“Last year, 81% of our interments were cremation and as long as that continues, the cemetery will last even longer,” he said.
The first state cemetery east of the Mississippi River to allow the interment of nonresident veterans, the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, Buck said during a Gratitude Ceremony on Saturday, is proud to have interred 17 veterans since May 15 who became eligible for interment after President Joe Biden signed the Burial Equity for Guards and Reserves Act into law.
The Act, which was supported by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, as well as Reps. Chris Pappas and Ann Kuster, allows Guard and Reserve members to be interred at state cemeteries.
Shaheen, who as governor in 1997 signed the legislation that created the cemetery, said it was “one of the proudest moments” of her career, adding that the cemetery “honors the fundamental debt” that Americans owe to veterans.
Hassan called it a “sacred place.”
“Whether we come here to remember and mourn a loved one or to reflect on the challenges and tribulations we face, this place provides us all a chance to focus on what’s truly important to us — as a people and as a country,” she said.
Buck said the support of lawmakers, regardless of political affiliation, has been vital to the founding and operation of the cemetery, as has been the assistance of many volunteers, among them the members of the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery Association.
“This veterans cemetery belongs to all the citizens of New Hampshire,” said Buck, adding he wants everyone to visit because “It’s beautiful, and a place to get centered and to relax.”
Every one of the people interred “has a story,” he said, “and I think there’s a lot of learn.”
Buck acknowledged the work of his predecessors and hopes that, he, in turn, will leave the cemetery in a good place for his successors.
He also thanked the modestly-sized staff at the cemetery for their efforts, saying that the cemetery is as well maintained as it is due to “elbow grease and hard work.”
“This year was tough, the drought was tough on everybody, but we want people to know that we’re caring for their loved ones’ gravesite at all times,” said Buck.