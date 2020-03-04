This year, the Salute Our Soldiers fundraiser — organized by the Easterseals NH Veterans Count Seacoast Chapter — will mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and honor World War II veterans, and will raise funds for emergency aid and build awareness for the state’s military community.
The eighth annual gala will be held May 2 at 6 p.m. at the Executive Hangar, 120 Aviation Ave. at Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth.
This year’s event is called the “BeBop Bash at the Hangar Lounge” — a pop-up nightclub.
The event will offer a variety of food as well as a live auction.
The evening will begin with cocktails on the tarmac surrounded by World War II-era vehicles and planes.
Guests will step back in time with a 1940s United Service Organizations-style show in the Hangar Lounge, dancing the Jitterbug and Lindy to the music of the New Legacy Swing Band and the Manhattan Dolls. According to organizers, Malloy Events will create the 1940s experience. The show is being produced by musicians/restaurant owners Craig and Christine Faulkner.
The emcee for the evening is Jeff Chidester. Former U.S. Army paratrooper and New Hampshire resident Ryan Pitts, who graduated from the University of New Hampshire and is the ninth living recipient of the Medal of Honor from the war in Afghanistan, is a guest speaker.
Says Pitts, “There are veterans out there right now with whom I served who are carrying around invisible wounds, facing challenges every day. I tell them it’s not a weakness to ask for help. I remind them that it’s like when we encountered that 12-foot wall in basic training; it’s impossible to get over it on your own but with help, you get to the top, and then you pull over the person behind you.”
Seacoast Chapter Chairman Denise Poulos says the generosity of the community is a hallmark of the event: “Each year we are humbled by the commitment of regional businesses and community members who donate to and sponsor this significant event. While it’s called a gala, it’s important to remember that this event is an opportunity to share stories of resilience within our veterans community and celebrate our shared love of freedom and American values. In particular, this year’s event will salute the military units that marched and sailed their way to victory in World War II, as well as those on the Home Front who supported our men and women abroad.”
“There is a saying: ‘In war there are no unwounded soldiers.’ In addition, we all know that on the battlefield, the military pledges that no soldier will be left behind. As a community, let it be our pledge that when they return home, we will leave no veteran behind,” Poulos said.
Veterans Count ensures that 90% of every net dollar raised is spent to provide services for New Hampshire service members, veterans and their families. Since its inception 13 years ago, Veterans Count, the philanthropic arm of Easterseals’ Military & Veterans Services, has distributed over $4 million. Last year’s Seacoast SOS Gala, held at Runnymede Farm in North Hampton, raised more than $500,000 for Veterans Count.
For tickets or more information, visit https://vetscount.org/nh/.