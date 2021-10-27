NASHUA — The Nashua Chapter of Veterans Count will virtually host its 10th annual Salute Our Soldiers Gala on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, from 7 to 8 p.m. This free event will pay tribute to the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a focus on the bravery, patriotism and community support around the country starting on 9/12.
Sy Mahfuz, owner of PRG Rugs in Nashua, will serve as master of ceremonies, and Easterseals NH President and CEO Maureen Beauregard and Kathy Flynn, director of development, Veterans Count, will deliver welcome remarks. Entertainment will be singer and impressionist Tony Pace, and a keynote address by Eric Ferreira, a Methuen, Mass., police lieutenant and U.S. Marine Forces Reserve sergeant major.
The gala will also feature the 2021 Founders Award. Chapter Chair Ken Sinclair and chapter member Michael Salter will present the award to Joseph Bellavance IV, president of Bellavance Beverage Co.
“While this annual event is organized by the Nashua Chapter of Veterans Count, it benefits veterans and military service members statewide,” Flynn said. “Our organization provides critical assistance in our local communities to provide a hand-up to those who served our country and now need support. I encourage everyone to participate in this virtual Salute Our Soldiers Gala to find out about the impact of our services, while reflecting on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.”