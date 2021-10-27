Veterans Count Seacoast Chapter and its sponsors raised more than $770,000 to support New Hampshire service members, veterans and their families at an event at Pease International Tradeport.
The fundraiser was attended by nearly 700, including the Thunderbird pilots and U.S. Special Ops Para Commandos who performed in the Thunder Over New Hampshire Airshow Sept. 11 and 12.
“After our hiatus last year because of COVID, this year’s event was even more meaningful — we are just thrilled with the outpouring of support we received, said Renee Plummer, a key organizer.
“Having it on the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 also gave us an opportunity to take time and be thankful for our freedoms — and to be grateful for our military heroes.”
The New Hampshire-based company Mobius Mobility was on hand to demonstrate its wheelchair, the iBot, invented by Dean Kamen.
Kamen provided a demonstration on stage of how the chair can climb stairs, and raise itself up to put the wheelchair user at eye-level with a person standing, also making it easy for a user to retrieve things from high places.
Six iBots were sold to members of the audience who bid on the wheelchairs with the intention of improving the life of a New Hampshire veteran who will be medically approved to receive the donated iBot.
Veterans Count will work with Mobius Mobility and the VA to determine the recipients of the medical device, based upon physician-prescribed recommendations.
Megan Yeigh, operations Manager for Mobius, said she was amazed by the support shown for veterans at the event.
“We spent a few hours before the live auction at Veterans Count recent event, driving iBOTs through the crowd and everyone had a different story for how a veteran’s life could be improved through this technology, but the common question was ‘How could (I) help support this mission,’” she said.