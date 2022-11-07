Veterans Day is 'for the living'

Although Friday is Veterans Day, no ceremony is planned at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Veterans say that’s a good thing.
Rather than visit the state cemetery, service organizations are asking folks to attend ceremonies in their communities that honor and celebrate their neighbors who have served.
Shawn Buck, director of the Boscawen cemetery, said statewide events were held on Veterans Day there for many years.
But a few years ago, some veterans organizations expressed concern that many of their members and their families had to skip local events to attend that ceremony. So, at the request of the State Veterans Advisory Council, the adjutant general directed the cemetery to discontinue the ceremony, Buck said.
Veterans Day won’t be ignored. A brief ceremony will be held at the state cemetery on Thursday, after which volunteers will place flags on the graves.
Buck said he has heard from some disappointed veterans, but he understands the rationale for the move.
Attending a local event offers an opportunity to meet your neighbors who are veterans, listen to their stories and thank them in person, Buck said.
“In your town, you’re very likely to see that veteran again, whether it be at the store or a school event or the town fair,” he said. “And maybe, just maybe, you start to develop a relationship, or at least a recognition.
“I think that’s why the push to be in your community makes a lot of sense,” he said.
While Memorial Day is about honoring those who died in service to their country, Buck said, “Veterans Day is to honor the living veterans in our communities.”
“Every town in New Hampshire has them,” he said. “Reach out and say thanks in some sort of way.”
Observances
New Hampshire’s biggest Veterans Day parade steps off in Manchester at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Color guards, members of veterans service organizations, high school marching bands, historic military vehicles, scouts and antique cars are set to participate.
Marchers will pause at City Hall to play taps and observe a moment of silence, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Veterans Park.
Tim Searles, an Army veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2009, said it means a lot to see people attend the parade.
“I think it’s a great thing for the community to show support for veterans,” said Searles, the adjutant of Manchester Veterans Council, which organizes the annual parade. “It’s a good way to get face-to-face interactions.”
“Veterans Day is for the living,” Searles said.
The American Legion Sweeney Post #2 in Manchester sponsors a free luncheon immediately after the parade.
On the Seacoast, American Legion Post 35 organizes four separate ceremonies on Veterans Day.
The first is held at the “Lady of the Sea” Marine Memorial on Hampton Beach at 8 a.m., followed by ceremonies at the town common in Hampton Falls at 9 a.m., at North Hampton Town Hall at 10 a.m., and at the Legion hall on High Street in Hampton.
John Barvenik, who has been a member of Post 35 for nearly 30 years, said each ceremony features a wreath-laying, the singing of the national anthem, a prayer, a guest speaker and the playing of taps.
Barvenik, a Vietnam combat veteran, said he’s glad to see the focus on local events that allow some older veterans to be honored close to home. At the Hampton area events, he said, all veterans are asked to raise their hands to be recognized.
“It’s also important for the youth, the younger people, to attend these things,” he said.
“It makes no difference the branch of the service, or what the individual did, whether they stayed here in this country or they were behind a desk, or were on the front lines in Iraq and Afghanistan, or in the jungles of Vietnam or the snowy fields of Korea,” Barvenik said.
“They’re all veterans, and they all stepped up and served.”
Buck from the state veterans cemetery said veterans appreciate being thanked for their service, and getting discounts at restaurants and stores. “As a veteran myself, these are all tremendously appreciated,” he said.
“But I think Veterans Day is a time to kick it up a notch, do a little bit more,” he said.