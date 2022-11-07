 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Veterans Day is 'for the living'

Honoring veterans in Salem
Buy Now

From left, Joe Byron, founder and executive director of Honor Flight New England, poses with Rosario Barcelona, a 101-year-old World War II Navy veteran, and his brother Louis, 91, also a veteran, during the annual Woodbury School Veterans Day program in Salem on Friday. Byron hopes to take the brothers on the next Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2023, and gave them paperwork for the trip after the event.

Although Friday is Veterans Day, no ceremony is planned at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.

Saluting those who served
Buy Now

The sixth grade chorus from Woodbury School in Salem surprises the crowd by using kazoos while performing World War II era songs during the school’s annual Veterans Day program on Nov. 4 held at Salem High School this year.
In remembrance of POWs and MIAs
Buy Now

Members of the Air Force Junior ROTC conduct the POW/MIA "Missing Man" table ceremony during the annual Veterans Day Program held at Salem High School on Friday. Sixth graders at Woodbury School organize the annual event but it had to be moved this year to the high school because of construction.
Rosario Barcelona
Buy Now

Rosario Barcelona, a 101-year-old Navy veteran of World War II from Salem, was honored during the annual Woodbury School Veterans Day Program. This year's event was held at Salem High School on Friday.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred