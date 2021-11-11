M anchester’s Veterans Day parade stepped off on a crisp fall morning, with the perfect weather bringing hundreds to Elm Street Thursday to honor the city’s veterans and welcome back the tradition after last year’s COVID hiatus.
As all the veterans groups and marching bands lined up, along with Junior ROTC contingents from West High School in Manchester and Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon, Staff Sgt. Nathan Huntley of the New Hampshire National Guard observed that the parade was one of the few venues where so many groups converge.
“It’s interesting to see so many generations of the military,” Huntley said. “It’s good to see that community come together.”
Last year’s Veterans Day observance was limited to a ceremony in Veterans Park, where just a few dozen people listened to somber speeches about the sacrifice of serving in the military — careful to keep themselves at least 6 feet apart.
This year, with the sun shining, bands playing, and antique Jeep horns honking, the mood was more celebratory.
Watching the parade from the stoop of one of the mansions-turned-offices on Elm Street in the North End, one couple said it was good to see so many people out for the parade.
“It’s important to honor our veterans. Especially my favorite one,” said Kelly Chabot of Henniker, glancing at her husband Dan, who served in the Marines.
“A lot of veterans gave up a lot,” said Dan Chabot. “There are a lot of folks supporting, and I think it’s great that they’re able to come out.”
The parade moved slowly down Elm Street, stopping in front of City Hall at 11 a.m. The throngs on the sidewalk stood silent for a few minutes, marking the hour and the date when World War I ended 102 years ago, giving rise to the observance of Armistice Day on Nov. 11, which became Veterans Day a few decades later.
Sitting with his mother and sister on the curb on Elm Street, 6-year-old Thayer Audet watched for any sign of the Marines.
“The Marines and the music,” Audet said, were the most exciting parts of the parade.
“That’s where a lot of your great-uncles and aunts served,” his mother, Alex Audet, said.
At the parade’s end in Veterans Park, veterans organizations unveiled two additional sculptures of “battlefield crosses.” The bronze sculptures of a pair of boots and a rifle with a helmet balanced on top represent fallen service members in conflicts from World War I to the post-9/11 conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The two sculptures unveiled Thursday were built with money raised by local chapters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Catholic Veterans Organization.
“It was such a great day for this,” said Joseph Baroody of Bedford, who served in Europe during the Vietnam era, he said. “And it was nice to see so many out here to support these people.”