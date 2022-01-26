Homeland Heroes Foundation recently donated 120 Uber cards, each worth $25, to Veterans FIRST to help struggling former servicepersons take important steps towards changing their lives.
The cards are intended to help connect Harbor Care veterans to services, employment, housing, and so much more.
Harbor Care is a Nashua-based agency that serves families in need of housing, health care and other essentials.
The staff at Harbor Care’s Homeless Veteran Reintegration (HVRP) are more than familiar with particular Catch-22. Andrea Reed, HVRP Program Manager, says her clients need transportation for medical appointments, job interviews, and a host of other things, yet many struggle with access.
She says, “we are often unable to transport clients in our own cars, due to liability issues, so rideshare services are how we get our clients around.”
“These rideshare gift cards are a crucial part of our mission. We use them to get our clients to job interviews, to medical appointments and work physicals, to the DMV to get their license back, to vaccination clinics, to court appearances, and much more. There’s always a need. We often use rideshare to pick up a new client wherever they have been living — in an emergency shelter, in a tent somewhere, or under a bridge — and transport them to one of Harbor Care’s veteran housing facilities,” Reed said.
If Reed got more funding for transportation, she said, “I’d buy more gift cards for Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare options — including the local taxi if they offer cards! It would also be nice to get donations for car repairs for veterans. If anyone can help out with that, please let me know.”
“The loss of a car comes after losing a job, or from the inability to stretch a paycheck across rent, utilities, food costs, a car payment, and unexpected car repairs. With the rising cost of rent as well as consumer prices, this is a scenario many of us can imagine, said Sharon Brodeur, Harbor Care’s Director of Mainstream Housing..”
Family services program gets accreditation
Harbor Care’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families program (SSVF) received a three-year accreditation from the Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. This is the third three-year award SSVF has received.
Accreditation demonstrates that Harbor Care’s SSVF program has provided uninterrupted high-quality services.
With funding from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Harbor Care’s SSVF serves hundreds of households throughout New Hampshire each year.
Case managers and outreach staff work with veterans and their families to make sure they have secure housing.
SSVP helps with housing counseling, assistance with benefits (such as through the VA), referrals for health care, referrals to legal services, and financial planning.
Because of a connection to other Veterans FIRST and other Harbor Care services, SSVF clients are immediately eligible for veteran transitional and supportive housing, if appropriate.