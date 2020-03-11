The New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton is taking precautions to prevent residents from being exposed to the coronavirus.
“For our residents’ safety, if you have traveled to restricted countries in the last 14 days, have respiratory infection symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), or have had contact with someone suspected to have COVID-19, please refrain from visiting,” the Home said in a recent Facebook post.
“We always proceed with caution to be proactive in caring for our veterans. Thank you for your help!”