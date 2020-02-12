Veterans Home staff

Pictured are a few of the 35 New Hampshire Veterans Home employees whose combined state service totals over 600 years. In front from left are Tammy Beaudet, Jo-Ann Griffin, Lynn Hardy, Dolly Keyser and Sandy McCarthy (retired). In back from left are Grayson Brouillard, Lincoln Adams, Tami Wickens and Brenda Mottram (retired).

 New Hampshire Veterans Home

TILTON — The New Hampshire Veterans Home’s resident veterans, board members and staff recently recognized 35 employees with 605 years of combined service to the state.

“It’s an honor to serve our veterans with so many dedicated team members,” said NHVH Commandant Margaret LaBrecque.

“In this extremely competitive labor market, the New Hampshire Veterans Home is fortunate to have these individuals as part of our team. They are committed to providing the best quality of life for our state’s veterans with dignity, honor and respect.”

NHVH’s celebrated employees were presented a certificate signed by Gov. Chris Sununu. These employees include:

10-year employees: Catherine Ballou, Tracey Cooper, Carrie Cornell, Megan Cross, Frederick Kelley Jr., Valerie Kenney, Brenda Poehler, Michelle Strong and Melissa Valyou

15-year employees: Lincoln Adams, Grayson Brouillard, Bonnie Colby, Katharine Dyer, Kathy Edsall, Helene Gassett, Laura Gaudette, Jo-Ann Griffin, Lynn Hardy, Lynn Hilbrunner, Catherine James, Teresa Jordan, Nancy Waugh and Susan Woods

20-year employees: Tammy Beaudet, Mary Beaudin, Cindy Collins, Sandra McCarthy and Jason Trefrey

25-year employees: Dolores Keyser, Charles Lewis Jr., Susan Pelletier and Tami Wickens

35-year employees: Francis Gilbert, Brenda Mottram and Theresa Stebbins

The New Hampshire Veterans Home provides long-term care to men and women who have served their country. NHVH was established in 1890 as the Soldier’s Home for Civil War Veterans.

For additional information, visit www.nh.gov/veterans or www.facebook.com/nhveteranshome, call 603-527-4400, or visit in person at 139 Winter St.

