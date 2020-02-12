TILTON — The New Hampshire Veterans Home’s resident veterans, board members and staff recently recognized 35 employees with 605 years of combined service to the state.
“It’s an honor to serve our veterans with so many dedicated team members,” said NHVH Commandant Margaret LaBrecque.
“In this extremely competitive labor market, the New Hampshire Veterans Home is fortunate to have these individuals as part of our team. They are committed to providing the best quality of life for our state’s veterans with dignity, honor and respect.”
NHVH’s celebrated employees were presented a certificate signed by Gov. Chris Sununu. These employees include:
10-year employees: Catherine Ballou, Tracey Cooper, Carrie Cornell, Megan Cross, Frederick Kelley Jr., Valerie Kenney, Brenda Poehler, Michelle Strong and Melissa Valyou
15-year employees: Lincoln Adams, Grayson Brouillard, Bonnie Colby, Katharine Dyer, Kathy Edsall, Helene Gassett, Laura Gaudette, Jo-Ann Griffin, Lynn Hardy, Lynn Hilbrunner, Catherine James, Teresa Jordan, Nancy Waugh and Susan Woods
20-year employees: Tammy Beaudet, Mary Beaudin, Cindy Collins, Sandra McCarthy and Jason Trefrey
25-year employees: Dolores Keyser, Charles Lewis Jr., Susan Pelletier and Tami Wickens
35-year employees: Francis Gilbert, Brenda Mottram and Theresa Stebbins
The New Hampshire Veterans Home provides long-term care to men and women who have served their country. NHVH was established in 1890 as the Soldier’s Home for Civil War Veterans.
For additional information, visit www.nh.gov/veterans or www.facebook.com/nhveteranshome, call 603-527-4400, or visit in person at 139 Winter St.