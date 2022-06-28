NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Monday blocked a Veterans Affairs restructuring plan that would have closed the Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center in the Leeds section of Northampton.
Without the Senate’s approval of the commission and its nominees, the restructuring will not move forward.
U.S. Rep. James McGovern, D-Worcester, announced the news Monday.
“I want to thank the bipartisan group of Senators, led by Senator Jon Tester, which worked together to put an end to this unfair and arbitrary process,” said McGovern. “This announcement is a huge relief to the thousands of veterans across Western and Central Massachusetts who rely on the Leeds VA for high-quality medical care.”
He continued: “This entire ordeal has created anxiety and distress for veterans and their loved ones throughout our community — and I sincerely hope that this welcome news allows them to rest a bit easier tonight knowing that the commission and the recommended closures will not move forward. My team and I have been working closely with our Senate counterparts, and as Chairman of the House Rules Committee, I will continue to do whatever I can to block any legislative attempts to shut down the Leeds VA and take care away from our veterans.”
Both McGovern, whose district includes Northampton, and U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield, vowed to fight the proposed closure. Neal, chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, represented Northampton for 20 years.
Gumersindo Gomez called the news “a victory for the veterans community in Western Massachusetts.”
A 21-year Army veteran, in 1987 he established the first veterans outreach center in Springfield, now called the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers of Massachusetts.
The fear was that if Leeds closed, older veterans especially would have trouble traveling for the services they need. Gomez and his fellow Vietnam veterans are all in their 70s these days.
He himself had just returned from an appointment at the Leeds hospital Monday afternoon. He said he was treated like a king by a wonderful staff.
“One thing that we need to do is to reinforce the community care centers here in Springfield, Pittsfield and in Greenfield,” he said.
The 105-acre campus in the Leeds, built in 1923, was one of three VA hospitals across the county that would have closed. The other two are in Brooklyn, New York, and Chillicothe, Ohio. Hundreds of VA clinics across the county would be restructured as part of the plan.
But it was a plan bitterly opposed by lawmakers in impacted communities.
The dozen senators who blocked the restructuring commission also included, according to Military Times:
- Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
- Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
- Rob Portman, R-Ohio
- Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio
- John Thune, R-S.D.
- Mike Rounds, R-S.D.
- Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
- Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.
- Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M.
- Patty Murray, D-Wash.
- Steve Daines, R-Mont.
The VA’s plan for Leeds was to relocate its nursing home care and rehabilitation programs to a VA facility in Newington, Connecticut, while transferring outpatient and mental health services to a VA clinic in Springfield and community providers.
Roughly 21,000 veterans rely on the Northampton hospital for medical care.
The federal government recently spent $108.4 million to renovate and modernize Leeds and another $93 million in future upgrades are planned.
