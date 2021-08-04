Veterans invited to sail for free on Gundalow Aug 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Veterans are invited to enjoy a relaxing sail on the Piscataqua River in Portsmouth on Aug. 17.Reservations must be made for the free event, and seats on the Gundalow are on a first-come, first served basis.The sail is sponsored by the Robert B. Field Community Service Fund, established by the Field family to honor his service to the country and his community.Boarding is at Prescott Park, Portsmouth, and the cruise will be from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. Participants can bring their own food and drink.For more information, call 603-433-9505 or email Donata at development@gundalow.org Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Whitefield VFW bids farewell to its last World War II veteran Bedford veteran honored posthumously for service in Korea New bill extends access to mammograms in New Hampshire where VA doesn't perform them Kingston VFW post comes back to life Request News Coverage