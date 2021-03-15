MANCHESTER — The VA Manchester Healthcare System will hold a by-appointment-only first dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, March 20.
Veterans who were scheduled for a vaccination in April are invited to contact the VA to be scheduled into the earlier clinic at 718 Smyth Road.
To schedule or reschedule an appointment for the indoor clinic, contact the Call Center at 800-892-8384 x 3199.
Enrolled eligible veterans are encouraged to schedule an appointment and there is no age restriction to receive a vaccine through VA Manchester.
VA Caregiver Program Enrolled Veteran caregivers are also eligible for vaccine when accompanied by the veteran in their care. Veterans are asked to arrive on time for their appointment to ensure ease of flow for all.
“Our goal is to get vaccines into arms and when we have a windfall of available vaccine we do what it takes to administer it,” said Kevin Forrest, director, VA Manchester Healthcare System. “Our team is incredibly grateful to the veterans for their flexibility and understanding that a bit of juggling is involved to ensure we are never wasting or sitting on available vaccine.”
To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit VA's vaccine information page.