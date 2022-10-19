WASHINGTON — Veterans and military retirees will see an increase in their disability compensation after the Social Security Administration announced 70 million Americans will see an 8.7% increase in their benefits next year.
The announcement comes two days after President Joe Biden signed the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2022, which will require the Department of Veterans Affairs to boost compensation for veterans with disabilities and their families by providing a cost-of-living adjustment equal to the Social Security increase.
The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said Thursday.
If a veteran’s disability rating is at 60% and the monthly compensation is about $1,214 with no dependents, their increase from the VA could be about $105.
About 70 million people — including retirees, disabled people and children — receive Social Security benefits. This will be the biggest increase in benefits that baby boomers, those born between the years 1946 and 1964, have ever seen. The last time a COLA was higher was in 1981, at 11.2%.
The Social Security COLA was established to help seniors and other recipients manage the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services.
This is also the largest VA increase in compensation for veterans in 40 years. Last year, the increase went up by 5.9%.