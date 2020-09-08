Vouchers for vets in Barnstead
The Vouchers for Veterans program will be at the Barnstead Farmers Market every week in September, giving out $20 each week to Belknap County veterans as a way of saying thank you for their service. Veterans are asked to bring with them proof of residency in Belknap County and their military IDs to receive their vouchers.
For more information, visit these websites: barnsteadfarmers.weebly.com or www.vouchersforveterans.org.
Littleton Co-op partners with DAV
The Littleton Co-op has announced that its September “Partner of the Month” is the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of the North Country Chapter 21. Locally, DAV North Country Chapter 21 has helped veterans in the community apply for their VA medical benefits and service-connected disability early VA pension benefits. They have also helped veterans’ widows with VA survivor pensions. All of DAV’s services are offered at no cost.
Picnic time at Hudson VFW Post
Hudson VFW Post 5791 is hosting a fourth annual veterans appreciation barbecue for all New Hampshire veterans and their families on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the post, 15 Bockes Road.
The picnic is open to anyone who has served in any branch of the U.S. military. There is plenty of room for social distancing. Masks are encouraged.